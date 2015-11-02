* Two main indexes flat midday after opening more than 1 pct
lower
* Small-caps rally, underpinned by solid earnings
* China arrests executives for irregular futures trading
SHANGHAI, Nov 2 China stocks were flat on
Monday, with a rally in small-cap shares helping to offset
concerns about China's weak economy and the government's
crackdown on illegal futures trading.
The two main indexes, CSI300 index and the
Shanghai Composite Index, were little changed, at
3,534.97 and 3,381.82 points, respectively, after falling by
more than 1 percent at market open.
The start-up board ChiNext rose 1.2 percent. The
index has now rebounded about 40 percent from its mid-September
low.
"The trading in ChiNext was active after small companies
reported relatively good third-quarter performance, albeit
valuations are high...the ChiNext might have capped the losses,"
said Du Changchun, an analyst at Northeast Securities in
Shanghai.
China and Hong Kong stock markets were pressured by fears
that the Chinese economy may still be losing momentum in the
fourth quarter despite a raft of stimulus measures.
China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in
October for a third straight month, an official survey showed on
Sunday, while a private factory survey on Monday also showed
activity fell for an eight consecutive month in October.
Sentiment was also subdued by a report from the Xinhua news
agency that China had arrested two executives from a Hong
Kong-owned fund for irregular futures trades involving hundreds
of millions of dollars, the first public arrests linked to a
non-mainland fund caught up in a crackdown on risky trading.
Since Chinese stocks plunged in mid-June, the country has
intensified probes into market manipulation which have so far
netted journalists, senior executives in brokerages and even
securities regulators.
Investor confidence, however, has been buoyed by greater
liquidity in the stock market from another cut in benchmark
interest rates on Oct. 23. Chinese fund managers have raised
suggested equity exposure for the coming three months,
rebounding from a record low last month, a Reuters poll
showed.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.6 percent, to 22,504.08
points, and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
0.5 percent, to 10,343.95.
GRAPHICS
China stock market graphics suite reut.rs/1NfkoGl
(includes timeline of crash, PE ratios, market caps)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian, Pete Sweeney and Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)