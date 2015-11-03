* China stocks subdued, steadies after selloff
SHANGHAI, Nov 3 China stocks steadied in
cautious trade on Tuesday following a sell-off the previous
session that was triggered by the government's crackdown on
irregular futures trade.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen was little unchanged at 3,482.70
points, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at
3,325.67 points.
The relative stability in trading belied underlying concerns
over a cooling economy and a continuing crackdown on risky
trading. Trading volumes were light, probably reflecting
investor cautiousness.
Stocks were hit hard on Monday on news China has arrested
two executives from a Hong Kong-owned fund for irregular futures
trades and was investigating the general manager of
Shanghai-based company Zexi Investment for suspected insider
trading.
The summer rout in stocks has prompted regulators to
restrict automated trading in commodities futures and tighten
other rules which have winded the futures market.
Zhang Gang, an analyst at Central China Securities in
Shanghai, said the market is unlikely to suffer a major downturn
soon after the crackdown news, but expects downside pressure to
mount as the U.S. federal Reserve moves to raise interest rates,
possibly by year-end.
Hong Kong shares climbed on Tuesday, tracking gains in
global markets after the benchmark for U.S tech stocks hit its
highest in 15 years.
The Hang Seng index climbed 1.4 percent, to 22,676.17
points and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index jumped
1.1 percent, to 10,351.64.
