* The HK-Shenzhen stock market connect keeps cheering market
* Shares of securities firms lead the gain, banks up
* Telecommunication sector soars over 5 pct on merger
expectation
SHANGHAI, Nov 5 China's stocks rallied to
two-and-a-half-month highs on Thursday, led by securities
brokerages and banks after benchmark indexes posted their best
day in seven weeks in the previous session.
The CSI300 index rose 3.2 percent to 3,744.61
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 2.7 percent, to 3,552.76 points.
The optimism over a connect scheme between the Hong Kong and
Shenzhen stock markets continued, driving shares of securities
firms and other related financial sectors.
"The surging brokerage shares yesterday attracted a lot of
money into the market, supporting the further rise today.
Banking shares are pushed by the brokerages," said Liu Jingde,
an analyst at Cinda Securities in Beijing.
Liu expected the main indexes to scale 4,000 points in the
near future.
Among the securities brokerages to hit a daily upward limit
of 10 percent were Industrial Securities, SW
Securities, Everbright, Huatai Security
and Soochow Securities.
The banking and energy indexes both
surged 3.2 percent.
The telecommunication services index soared more
than 5 percent after China's industry ministry said it would
deepen reforms and consider mergers in the sector.
The infrastructure index and the industry index
both jumped more than 4 percent. The transportation
sector advanced nearly 4 percent.
Moreover, the unexpected talks between Xi Jinping and the
leader of neighbouring Taiwan on Saturday continued boosting
shares related to the coastal Fujian province, a key region for
closer economic ties between Taiwan and China.
Hong Kong stock index edged up on Thursday, but it was
pressured by faltering shares in other Asian markets after the
U.S. central bank hinted at a December interest rate hike.
The Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent, to 23,106.39
points, and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained
1.0 percent, to 10,665.02.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian, Pete Sweeney and Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)