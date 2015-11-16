* CSI300 -0.7 pct; SSEC -0.5 pct; His -1.6 pct
* Terror in Paris heralds further global
uncertainties-analyst
* airline shares slump in the wake of the Paris attacks
SHANGHAI, Nov 16 China and Hong Kong stocks
dropped on Monday morning, tracking regional markets, as
Friday's deadly attacks in Paris dampened risk appetite among
global investors.
Sentiment on the mainland was also hurt by Chinese stock
regulator's announcement over the weekend that it would raise
margin finance requirements to reduce systemic risks.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index opened 1.7 percent
lower, but pared some losses to end the morning down 0.7
percent, at 3,720.73 points. The Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.5 percent, to 3,562.54 points.
The Hang Seng index dropped 1.6 percent, to 22,031.16
points while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
1.9 percent, to 9,985.54.
"Terror in Paris heralds further global uncertainties,"
wrote Hong Hao, managing director and chief China strategist at
BOCOM International.
"While CSRC tries to deleverage, global risk-off events can
pressure existing leveraged portfolios," he said, referring to
the decision by the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) to tighten margin requirements.
His view was echoed by Shanghai-based hedge fund manager
Liao Bing, who cautioned against more risks stemming from mining
and oil-producing regions.
Most sectors in China fell, but IT and
telecommunications stocks rose. The tech-heavy
start-up board ChiNext board also bucked the trend,
rising nearly 1 percent.
Transportation stocks were among the hardest
hit on Monday, with airline operators including China Eastern
and Air China slumping amid concerns
that the Paris attacks would deter people from travelling
overseas.
In Hong Kong, shares fell across the board.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)