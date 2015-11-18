* CSI300 +0.2 pct; SSEC +0.2 pct HSI +0.1 pct

* Property shares surge on Oct China home price data

* Signs of easing capital outflows also aid sentiment

SHANGHAI, Nov 18 China stocks reversed early losses and ended Wednesday morning firmer, with market sentiment lifted by surging property shares as October home price data strengthened expectations that the economy may be bottoming out.

Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2 percent by midday, to 3,765.28 points and 3,611.10 points, respectively.

Hong Kong stocks also edged up in morning trading.

Mainland investors drew confidence from data showing China's home prices edged up 0.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the first monthly rise in 14 months.

Because real estate accounts for 15 percent of China's gross domestic product (GDP), any signs of a recovery in the sector are a welcome boost for the country's struggling economy.

The CSI300 property index jumped 5.8 percent, helped by surged in China's biggest developers such as Vanke and Poly Property.

Market sentiment was also aided by data showing capital outflows eased in October, and margin loans kept rising, as the stock market recovered.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.1 percent, to 22,285.93 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4 percent, to 10,114.89.

Hong Kong-listed property firms with businesses in China, including Poly and China Overseas surged, propping up the real estate subindex.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)