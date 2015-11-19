* CSI300 +0.2 pct; SSEC -0.1 pct; HSI 1.2 pct
* Property shares pull back from Wednesday's rally
* Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street higher
SHANGHAI, Nov 19 China stocks ended Thursday
morning mixed as small caps rebounded but property shares
dropped on profit-taking after the previous session's surge,
with investors cautious ahead of a batch of initial public
offerings.
Hong Kong shares climbed over 1 percent, encouraged by a
jump in Wall Street after minutes from the most recent Federal
Reserve policy meeting strengthened expectations for a rate hike
in December, a move that would remove lingering uncertainty in
financial markets.
The CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to 3,721.21
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,566.83 points.
The market was hald back by a sharp correction in property
stocks. The CSI300 Real Estate index fell 1.7
percent, wiping much of Wednesday's 3.5 percent jump.
"It is normal to see a pullback in the property sector after
the recent rally," said Gerry Alfonso, director at Shenwan
Hongyuan Securities Co.
The market is facing short-term liquidity pressure as
regulators have said initial public offerings, which were
suspended during the summer market rout, would soon be resumed.
Most blue-chip sectors, including energy,
infrastructure and transportation
ended the morning session lower, but Shenzhen's start-up board
ChiNext rebounded sharply, up 1.4 percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.2 percent,
to 22,442.54 point, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.2 percent, to 10,175.30.
Geely Automobile Holdings jumped 5.5 percent,
after the Chinese automaker said it plans to concentrate
entirely on developing green energy vehicles, eschewing
traditional combustion engines and completely overhauling its
product portfolio.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)