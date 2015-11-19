* CSI300 +0.2 pct; SSEC -0.1 pct; HSI 1.2 pct

* Property shares pull back from Wednesday's rally

* Hong Kong stocks follow Wall Street higher

SHANGHAI, Nov 19 China stocks ended Thursday morning mixed as small caps rebounded but property shares dropped on profit-taking after the previous session's surge, with investors cautious ahead of a batch of initial public offerings.

Hong Kong shares climbed over 1 percent, encouraged by a jump in Wall Street after minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting strengthened expectations for a rate hike in December, a move that would remove lingering uncertainty in financial markets.

The CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to 3,721.21 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent, to 3,566.83 points.

The market was hald back by a sharp correction in property stocks. The CSI300 Real Estate index fell 1.7 percent, wiping much of Wednesday's 3.5 percent jump.

"It is normal to see a pullback in the property sector after the recent rally," said Gerry Alfonso, director at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.

The market is facing short-term liquidity pressure as regulators have said initial public offerings, which were suspended during the summer market rout, would soon be resumed.

Most blue-chip sectors, including energy, infrastructure and transportation ended the morning session lower, but Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext rebounded sharply, up 1.4 percent.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.2 percent, to 22,442.54 point, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.2 percent, to 10,175.30.

Geely Automobile Holdings jumped 5.5 percent, after the Chinese automaker said it plans to concentrate entirely on developing green energy vehicles, eschewing traditional combustion engines and completely overhauling its product portfolio.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)