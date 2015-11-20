* CSI300 -0.18 pct; SSEC flat; HSI -0.19 pct
* IPO worries offset impact of fresh monetary easing
* 28 IPOs expected by year-end to freeze 3.5 trillion yuan
SHANGHAI, Nov 20 China stocks were little
changed early on Friday despite fresh monetary easing as caution
dominated investor sentiment ahead of a flurry of listings and
after a sharp rebound from August lows.
Chinese stocks have rebounded some 25 percent since then,
after plunging more than 40 percent from mid-June to August.
Hong Kong market also experienced a calm morning session as
investors awaited fresh cues for direction.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.18 percent
to 3,768.06 points by the lunch break, set for a weekly gain of
less than 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was
almost flat, at 3,619.65, and is poised to rise 1 percent for
the week.
Anxiety over the resumption of initial public offerings
curbed optimism from fresh central bank moves to lower borrowing
costs. Some analysts expect the 28 IPOs to hit the market by
end-year will freeze about 3.5 trillion yuan ($548.5 billion) of
capital.
The People's Bank of China said late on Thursday that it
would cut lending rates for loans made under the standing
lending facility (SLF), a policy tool to inject cash into the
banking system, in its latest effort to aid a struggling
economy.
In addition to cutting SLF rates, the central bank also
provided a new liquidity injection of 10 billion yuan via open
market operations on Thursday, the first positive injection
since Oct. 8.
The easing helped push up prices of banking and
real estate stocks on Friday, but many other
sectors, including energy and healthcare
retreated.
But defence stocks had a strong performance. The execution
of a Chinese hostage by ISIS and international developments
supporting the case for further military expenditure underpinned
the sector.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dipped 0.2 percent
to 22,456.97 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
also lost 0.2 percent, to 10,170.55.
($1 = 6.3806 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)