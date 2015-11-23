* CSI300 +0.5 pct; SSEC +0.4 pct; HSI flat
* Improving confidence in economy overcomes IPO anxiety
* Shares of Guotai Junan dive in Hong Kong on missing CEO
SHANGHAI, Nov 23 China stocks rose early on
Monday as investors brushed aside the potential impact on
liquidity from a batch of new listings, heartened by recent
government steps to stimulate the economy.
Hong Kong shares were almost flat, with investors
increasingly relaxed about the prospect of higher U.S. interest
rates next month and looking for fresh cues on direction.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5 percent,
to 3,791.74 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,644.70 points.
Ten Chinese companies published prospectus filings on Monday
indicating they would raise a combined 3 billion yuan ($469.70
million) via share sales, as China resumes initial public
offerings, which were suspended during the summer market rout.
But sentiment was calm as the new listings had been expected
for some time, while the total amount of fundraising appears
relatively small.
Instead, investors drew optimism from fresh government
measures to support consumption and innovation as Beijing looks
for new drivers of economic growth.
Zhou Jintao, chief economist of China Securities Co Ltd,
predicted that China's economy will likely hit bottom in the
first quarter next week, meaning even cyclical stocks are now
worth investing in.
Most sectors rose on Monday, with tech-heavy ChiNext
leading gains on rising interest in innovative
start-ups.
Infrastructure stocks were up, partly aided by
news that China's state planner approved an 80.51 billion yuan
($12.60 billion) high-speed rail project.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was unchanged at
22,748.63 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.3 percent, to 10,271.65.
Chinese brokerage Guotai Junan International Holdings Ltd
dived, after saying the company was unable to reach
its Chief Executive Yim Fung since Nov. 18.
In contrast, shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande
Real Estate jumped more than 5 percent to a 5-month
trading high, after the company said it would pay $617 million
for a 50 percent stake in a joint-venture life insurer.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)