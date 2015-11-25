* CSI300 -0.1 pct; SSEC +0.2 pct; HSI -0.5 pct
* ChiNext rise to 4-month high on economic restructuring
hopes
* Hong Kong market lower after Turkey downed Russian fighter
jet
SHANGHAI, Nov 25 China technology shares rose on
Wednesday on hopes of more government support for the sector,
offsetting modest weakness in cyclical sectors such as banks and
infrastructure-related companies.
But Hong Kong shares, which are more vulnerable to global
factors, fell amid rising political tensions in the Middle East
after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border
on Tuesday.
China's CSI300 index fell 0.1 percent to 3,751.75
points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 3,621.90.
Banks fell 0.7 percent and infrastructure
dipped 0.3 percent, but Shenzhen's tech-heavy
start-up board ChiNext rose 1.7 percent to a
four-month high.
"Despite rising volatility recently, the general trend of
the market is still upward," said Yang Hai, strategist at
Kaiyuan Securities.
"The government will likely maintain loose monetary policies
to ensure smooth economic restructuring."
Investors are taking cues from a series of recent government
policies aimed at promoting innovation as Beijing increasingly
tries to move away from its old growth drivers of exports and
investment to an economic model that is more reliant on
consumption.
In a sign of growing confidence that China's stock markets
are stabilising, the securities regulator has lifted an order
that required brokerages each day to buy more shares than they
sell for any proprietary trading.
But China's crackdown on financial markets in the wake of a
stock slump in the summer continued as anti-corruption
investigators opened probes into two of China's largest
brokerages and censured four insurance executives.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index and the Hong Kong
China Enterprises Index both fell 0.5 percent to
22,476.36 and 10,107.60, respectively.
Almost all sectors in Hong Kong fell. But energy shares
were generally up on higher oil prices triggered by the
tension in the Middle East.
Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group jumped 7
percent, heading for their biggest daily percentage gain since
Jan 8, 2014, after the company declared a special dividend,
boosting its total dividend payout nearly four times from a year
ago.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)