* CSI300 +0.1 pct; SSEC: 0.3 pct; HSI: 1.0 pct
* brokerages paint a rosy picture for China stocks next year
* Metal stocks rebound after surge in zinc prices
SHANGHAI, Nov 26 China stocks edged up on
Thursday, supported by property and resources firms as investors
drew confidence from a slew of analysts' forecasts that
generally painted a rosy outlook for the equity market next
year.
Hong Kong stocks rebounded, along with European and other
Asian markets, as anxiety from Turkey's downing of a Russian
fighter jet abated.
The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, to 3,785.58
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,657.07 points.
Reports from brokerages including Guotai Junan Securities
and Shenwan Hongyuan Securities expressed optimism that shares
will trend higher in 2016.
Shenwan Hongyuan predicted that SSEC will rise to around
4,500 points next year, up 23 percent from the current level, as
ample liquidity chase a small pool of strong assets.
Analysts recommend investors to buy stocks of fast-growing
industries such as new energy, education and avant-tech, and
expect the overall economic picture to improve next year,
potentially triggering a rebound in cyclical sectors.
Real estate stocks were firmer on decent sales
forecasts while home appliance stocks also advanced on
expectations that air-condition makers such as Gree Electric
Appliance would benefit from a freezing winter.
Resources shares rebounded sharply, inspired by
a surge in zinc prices, after China's major zinc smelters said
they would slash output by 500,000 tonnes, or nearly a fifth,
next year.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.0 percent,
to 22,719.63 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7 percent, to 10,199.14.
Most sectors, including telecommunications,
property and IT ended morning trading
firmer.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)