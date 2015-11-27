* CSI300: -1.6 pct; SSEC: -1.5 pct; HSI: -1.2 pct
* China sec regulator restricts OTC swap business
* China industrial profit falls for five months in a row
SHANGHAI, Nov 27 China shares fell over 1
percent on Friday morning, heading for their biggest one-day
drop in a month, hit by fresh regulatory crackdown on leverage
activities and weak industrial profit data.
The wave of bad news, which also includes regulatory probes
into several big brokerages, hit already fragile market
sentiment as investors brace for a fresh batch of initial public
offerings that will kick off next week.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.6 percent to
3,699.40 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5 percent, to 3,580.18
points.
The indexes are poised to fall the most in four weeks, and
heading for their worst weekly performance in two months.
Mainland stocks fell across the board, with the industrial
sector among the worst casualties, reflecting gloomy
outlook.
The bearish sentiment spread to Hong Kong as well, knocking
down the benchmark Hang Seng index by 1.2 percent to
22,211.81 points while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 2.0 percent, to 9,905.50. All main sectors in Hong
Kong were in negative territory.
Mainland investors were taken aback by news that China's
securities regulator had urged brokerages to cease financing
clients' stocks purchases through over-the-counter swap
contracts, the government's latest step to reduce leverage.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also
started investigations into China's biggest brokerage CITIC
Securities and its smaller rival Guosen Securities
, while sources told Reuters on Friday that another
major brokerage, Haitong Securities, was also under
probe.
Both CITIC and Guosen slumped over 6 percent, while Haitong
was suspended from trading.
Further souring market sentiment was data released on Friday
that profits earned by Chinese industrial companies fell 4.6
percent in October, declining for the fifth consecutive month.
"After rebounding over 20 percent from its bottom, you need
fresh capital to maintain the upward momentum, but recent
government measures to deleverage have sparked fears," said Zhou
Lin, analyst at Huatai Securities.
"In addition, I don't see signs that the economy has
bottomed out."
