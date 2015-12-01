* CSI300 -0.4 pct; SSEC -0.5 pct; HSI +1.7 pct
* Mainland investors give muted response to yuan's SDR
inclusion
* China manufacturing activity contracts for 4th month in
row
SHANGHAI, Dec 1 China stocks sagged on Tuesday
morning, hurt by weak factory activity and upcoming new listings
despite the International Monetary Fund's decision to grant the
yuan global reserve currency status.
But shares in Hong Kong rebounded sharply, highlighting the
difference in the two markets' investor base.
The CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent, to 3,550.75
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.5 percent, to 3,430.06 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.7 percent,
to 22,359.02 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 2.0 percent, to 9,986.26.
Traders said that the IMF's decision to add the Chinese
currency to its Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket was long
expected, and its impact to the mainland's stock market was
neutral.
"Theoretically, the move would make yuan assets more
attractive to global investors over the long term," said Samuel
Chien, partner of hedge fund manager Shanghai Boom Trend
Investment Management Co.
"But on the other hand, there's also high expectation of
further yuan depreciation as Beijing needs a weaker currency to
support its struggling manufacturing sector."
An official survey showed on Tuesday that activity in the
manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth straight month to a
three-year low, adding to signs of persistent economic weakness
despite a flurry of stimulus moves.
The market was also under pressure from a batch of initial
public offerings as eight companies start IPO subscriptions on
Tuesday.
Chien expected Chinese stocks to be volatile as the market
prepares for a possible U.S. interest rate hike this month.
Real estate stocks jumped for the second day.
But banking heavyweights dragged the market, with an index
tracking the sector down over 1 percent. Brokerages remained
under downward pressure.
"Investors seem to be favouring sectors that have low
correlation with the financial sector as well as strong business
prospects such as agriculture," said Gerry Alfonso, director at
Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.
Reflecting increasing disparity between the performance of
mainland and Hong Kong shares, all major sectors in Hong Kong
rose on Tuesday morning, with energy stocks leading the
gains.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)