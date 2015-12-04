SHANGHAI Dec 4 China stocks fell on Friday as
investors grew cautious after four straight days of gains, and
Hong Kong shares followed in a broad-based morning sell-off.
That still leaves markets up for the week so far but still
short of recovering from a sharp crash last Friday which left
benchmark indexes down around 5 percent for the week.
The CSI300 index fell 1.4 percent, to 3,696.80
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.2 percent, to 3,542.13 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for December fell 1.7
percent, to 3,627.2, 69.60 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
The sell-off was led by index heavyweights in finance and
property sectors, but some small caps rallied as investors
shifted out of blue chips into the ChiNext growth board index
.
China will officially launch a "circuit-breaker" mechanism
for the country's benchmark stock indexes after the New Year
holiday in January, respected financial magazine Caixin reported
on its website, citing regulatory sources.
HONG KONG
The Hang Seng index dropped 1.1 percent, to 22,164.88
points, led by the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
which lost 1.6 percent, to 9,832.59.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 141.39.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
outflows of 0.07 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 13.99
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 15.19 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.5 billion shares.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)