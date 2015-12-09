* CSI300 +0.8 pct; SSEC +0.7 pct; HSI -0.3 pct
* Vanke leads property shares up as insurers build stakes
* Minmetal acquisition fuels consolidation hopes in mining
sector
SHANGHAI, Dec 9 China stocks climbed on
Wednesday morning, led by property and resources shares, amid
signs that insurers are scrambling for stakes in real estate
majors and Beijing is accelerating consolidation among metal
producers.
Hong Kong stocks sagged, however, pulled down by sluggish
global markets and investor caution ahead of an expected U.S.
rate hike next week.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent,
to 3,652.63 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.7 percent, to 3,492.58 points.
Investors apparently ignored Wednesday's data showing
China's consumer inflation picked up slightly in November, even
as factories were plagued by persistent producer price
deflation.
"The macro-economic figures had a small net impact on the
market," said Gerry Alfonso, director at Shenwan Hongyuan
Securities.
Real estate was again in the spotlight. An index tracking
the sector shot up 3.8 percent on the hope that
Beijing will provide more supports for the industry.
Investor enthusiasm in the sector was rekindled when China
Vanke Co, the biggest listed developer, said on
Wednesday Anbang Insurance Group had been acquiring its shares,
and currently owned 5 percent of the company.
That disclosure, which followed two days after Vanke said
another insurer, Foresea Life Insurance Co Ltd, and a partner
had bought enough shares to become its biggest shareholder.
That disclosure fuelled speculation of a bidding war for Vanke
shares, pushing the price up 6.3 percent.
Resources-related shares turned in a robust
performance after China Minmetals Corp's acquisition
of China Metallurgical Group Corp fuelled
expectations of stepped-up consolidation in the mining sector.
Beijing is eager to tackle the industry's overcapacity.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index dipped
0.3 percent, to 21,850.53 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.8 percent, to 9,588.46.
China Investment Securities (HK) said in a note to clients
that investors choose to stay on the sidelines amid a slew of
weak economic data from China, and ahead of the rate decision
meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week.
"If upcoming economic data from China remains poor, the Hang
Seng may decline further, testing the 21,500 level," the
brokerage said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)