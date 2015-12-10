* CSI300 +0.5 pct; SSEC +0.2 pct; HSI flat
* Investors welcome China's gradual approach toward IPO
reform
* Property shares remain strong as Vanke hits 8-year-highs
SHANGHAI, Dec 10 China shares posted modest
gains on Thursday as regulators reassured investors that reforms
to company listings would not open a floodgate of new offerings.
The Hong Kong market was little changed, underscoring
investors' caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting
next week, which is expected to produce the first U.S. interest
rate hike in nearly a decade.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.5 percent
at 3,653.69 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to 3,479.05.
China's cabinet announced late on Wednesday that the country
would shift to a registration system for initial public
offerings (IPOs) within two years.
The current IPO approval mechanism is seen by many as the
root of capital misallocation and corruption. The changes will
allow the market, instead of regulators, to decide which firms
get to list and how many shares they can sell.
But the plan has also fuelled fears that a large number of
companies could rush to the stock market for fundraising
simultaneously, freezing large up amounts of funds in the
financial system which could in turn force up interest rates.
In an apparent move to ease investors' concerns, China's
securities regulator said that the reform will be a "gradual"
process, and the IPO floodgate would not be opened all of a
sudden.
"It looks like IPOs would still be under some sort of
control, so the registration system doesn't seem as frightening
as previously thought," said Shen Weizheng, fund manager at
Shanghai-based Ivy Capital.
Brokerages including Haitong Securities, CITIC
Securities and Guosen Securities all
posted solid gains, as investors bet the new IPO system would
boost their underwriting revenues.
The real estate sector had another strong day,
with expectations building that cash-rich insurers would
continue to build positions in modestly-valued property majors,
after a disclosure by China Vanke Co that two
insurance companies had been buying its shares.
Vanke jumped 4.3 percent in morning trade to an eight-year
high, bringing gains so far this month to 30 percent.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng index was flat
at 21,789.67 points, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises
index dipped 0.2 percent.
The indexes were weighed by continued weakness in energy
and resource shares as global commodity prices
fall.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)