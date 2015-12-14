* CSI300 +0.6 pct; SSEC +0.5 pct; HSI -0.9 pct
* China Nov factory activity stronger than expected
* Fosun-related shares tumble despite Chairman appearance
SHANGHAI, Dec 14 China stocks overcame an early
morning wobble and ended firmer by the lunch break on Monday,
with better-than-expected factory activity data lifting
sentiment without dashing hopes of fresh stimulus.
But Hong Kong equities tracked global markets lower, with
investors bracing for a possible U.S. rate rise later this week.
In both markets, though, stocks with ties with China's Fosun
Group all slumped, as investors had their first chance to react
to news that Fosun's billionaire chairman was assisting
authorities with an investigation.
At the end of the morning session, China's blue-chip CSI300
index was up 0.6 percent, to 3,628.33 points, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to
3,453.16 points.
Reflecting government calls for economic restructuring, as
well as investor's shifting taste, 20 companies - including
cinema operator Wanda Cinema Line Co and green
energy firm CECEP Wind-Power Corp were added to the
flagship CSI300 index, replacing a score of constituents that
include many resources companies.
But on Monday, many sectors that represent China's old
growth model, including property, infrastructure
, resources and energy had a
decent performance, after weekend data showed China's factory
output growth picked up to a five-month high.
Nonetheless "We believe the faster growth in industrial
production is transitory as the headwinds from industry
overcapacity remain," Barclays said in a report on Monday.
"We continue to look for more fiscal and monetary easing to
support growth."
In Hong Kong, The Hang Seng index dropped 0.9
percent, to 21,281.37 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.3 percent, to 9,278.37.
Fosun-related shares in both China and Hong Kong commanded
investors' attention on Monday.
Even though Fosun Chairman Guo Guangchang made his first
public appearance on Monday since reports he had gone missing
last week, Fosun-related shares still tumbled.
Hong Kong-traded Fosun International and Shanghai
Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co slumped 11 percent and
12.1 percent respectively. In China, Fosun Pharmaceutical
lost nearly 6 percent, while Shanghai Ganglian
E-Commerce Holdings Co, another Fosun affiliate,
tumbled 8.9 percent.
Some stocks with exposure to climate change-related
solutions, such as China Nuclear Power and China
Longyuan were firm after a landmark accord was reached
in Paris to reduce green gas emissions.
But counterintuitively, Chinese coal miners also jumped on
Monday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)