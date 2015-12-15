* CSI300 flat; SSEC +0.1 pct; HSI +0.5 pct
* Property shares jump on policy expectations
* Fosun International shares continue to slide
SHANGHAI, Dec 15 China stocks were flat on
Tuesday morning, with a correction in banking and resource
shares countering a surge in property firms that was triggered
by policy expectations.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up, underpinned by
investors betting on a rebound after eight consecutive sessions
of decline.
China's blue chip CSI300 index was unchanged at
3,712.67 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 3,523.66
points.
Chinese leaders, meeting ahead of an agenda-setting
conference, pledged on Monday to keep the country's economic
growth in a "reasonable range" in 2016 by expanding domestic
demand and making supply-side improvements.
Property stocks surged as the government vowed to take more
steps next year to help companies lower costs, tackle property
inventories and ward off financial risks. An index tracking the
sector jumped 3.2 percent.
"An important step towards normalising the economy is having
a stable property sector so it is likely a high priority item
for the authorities," wrote Gerry Alfonso, director at Shenwan
Hongyuan Securities Co.
Shenzhen's tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext
also had a robust performance, rising 1.9 percent, ahead of the
second World Internet Conference due to open on Wednesday in
Wuzhen, in eastern Zhejiang province. President Xi Jinping will
attend the high-profile event.
But banking, infrastructure and
resource shares fell on profit-taking after the
previous day's sharp rally.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.5 percent,
to 21,406.08 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.0 percent, to 9,412.74.
Some investors feel that the HSI's prolonged decline,
illustrated by its eight-session losing streak, is overdone; the
index will likely stage a rebound when the U.S. Federal Reserve
announces its rate decision later this week, removing
uncertainties that have long haunted investors.
Fosun International continued to slide, despite
Monday's appearance of its Chairman Guo Guangchang, who assisted
a government investigation over the weekend.
Goldman Sachs has placed Fosun's rating under review
"pending further information and clarity".
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)