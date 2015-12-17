* CSI300 +1.7 pct; SSEC +1.5 pct; HSI +1.0 pct
* Fed rate decision makes China policy-making easier -
investor
* China c.bank forecast eases economic hard landing fears
SHANGHAI, Dec 17 China and Hong Kong stocks
rallied on Thursday, tracking global markets on improved risk
appetite after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the
first time in nearly a decade, as expected.
The Fed tightening removed a major source of uncertainty
that had haunted investors for some time, potentially improving
risk appetite in the short term, investors said.
"The shoe finally hit the floor," Dacheng Fund Management Co
said in a note.
"Risk appetite will likely increase because in the short
term, there's no need to be excessively cautious."
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.7 percent,
to 3,748.45 points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 1.5 percent, to 3,568.68 points.
The Hang Seng index added 1.0 percent, to 21,906.35
points while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.8 percent, to 9,712.30.
The market was also aided by a central bank forecast that
eased concerns of a sharp economic slowdown in China.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a working report
on Wednesday that China's annual economic growth was likely to
slow mildly to 6.8 percent next year from an expected 6.9
percent this year, as "the number of positive factors will
gradually increase in 2016".
Dacheng expected the PBOC to further cut banks' reserve
requirements to bolster growth, as the long-anticipated Fed rate
decision removed uncertainty in domestic policy-making.
Property shares surged on Thursday amid
strengthened hopes of fresh stimulus. The sector was identified
by PBOC as key to driving growth in China's fixed-asset
investment next year.
China Vanke Co Ltd jumped 7 percent, after
exchange disclosure showed that Jushenghua Co, a firm with
property and insurance businesses, continued buying Vanke's
shares after recently becoming its biggest shareholder.
The announcement came amid signs that Chinese insurers have
been accumulating shares in property firms on the secondary
market, taking advantage of the sector's modest valuations and
improving outlook.
Hong Kong-listed developer Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd
said in an exchange filing on Wednesday that Chinese
insurer Anbang Insurance Group had raised its stake in the
company to 30 percent by acquiring shares worth HK$3.3 billion
($426 million) this month.
Sino-Ocean shares edged up 0.4 percent on Thursday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)