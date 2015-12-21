* CSI300 +2.3 pct; SSEC +1.4 pct; HSI +0.3 pct
* Blue chips rise as investors bet on the next Vanke
* Fresh wave of IPOs could put pressure on liquidity
SHANGHAI, Dec 21 China stocks rose sharply on
Monday, led by broad rallies in real estate, banking and
consumer plays as investors scooped up modestly-priced blue
chips, pulling Hong Kong shares higher.
Chinese investors have been inspired to buy blue chips
following a recent wave of share acquisitions by yield-seeking
insurance firms.
Strength on the mainland bolstered the Hong Kong market,
helping investors there shrug off the gloom in U.S. and European
stocks in the wake of last week's post-Federal Reserve rate hike
rally.
The CSI300 index jumped 2.3 percent, to 3,852.96
points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 1.4 percent, to 3,629.20 points.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext weakened, but
relatively cheap big-caps advanced, amid evidence that cash-rich
insurers have been stepping up purchases into blue chips such as
property developer China Vanke Co .
"Investors are looking for the next Vanke," said Chang
Chengwei, analyst at brokerage Hengtai Futures, referring to
China's biggest homebuilder at the centre of a high-profile
bidding war.
"They're looking for companies with low valuations, high
dividends, and healthy cash flows, hoping they would become
insurers' next target."
Vanke has suspended trading in its shares, pending an
announcement about a "major restructuring", after Chairman Wang
Shi said he did not welcome Shenzhen Jushenghua Co, the property
and insurance group which recently became its largest
shareholder.
Stocks partially owned by insurers, including Gemdale Corp
and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co
surged.
Investors also bought into blue chips such as Gree Electric
Appliances and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
, betting they could also become targets of a bidding
war due to their fragmented shareholding structure.
However, some investors questioned the sustainability of the
blue-chip rally, citing liquidity constraints and economic
weakness.
Hedge fund house Wellspring Capital said that a fresh batch
of initial public offerings this week, expected to freeze 1.7
trillion yuan ($262.34 billion) of capital, could have a
short-term impact on market liquidity.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent,
to 21,814.42 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.3 percent, to 9,761.28.
The energy sector rose 1.3 percent, while resource
shares also rebounded.
($1 = 6.4801 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)