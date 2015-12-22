* CSI300 -0.5 pct; SSEC -0.5 pct; HSI -0.1 pct
* New batch of China IPOs expected to freeze 1.7 trln yuan
* China to make monetary policy flexible, expand budget
deficit
SHANGHAI, Dec 22 China stocks gave back some of
the previous session's sharp gains on Tuesday, with investors
growing skittish about the impact of a new wave of initial
public offerings.
Hong Kong stocks also corrected, dragged lower by energy
shares after oil prices hit a fresh 11-year low amid
concerns of a persistent supply glut.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent, to
3,848.61 points by the lunch break, retreating from four-month
highs touched on Monday. The Shanghai Composite Index
also lost 0.5 percent, to 3,623.56 points.
Blue chips, including banks, property
and transportation were all down on
profit-taking, despite market-friendly messages from a key
meeting of China's Communist leadership. Reforms were announced,
including plans to make China's monetary policy more flexible
and to expand the government's budget deficit in 2016.
However, analysts said the policies did not exceed investor
expectations, while the imminent source of anxiety was the new
batch of eight IPOs this week that some estimated would freeze
about 1.7 trillion yuan ($262.5 billion) of liquidity.
Two companies, Beijing Qianjing Landscape Co and
Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemistry Industry Co, will
take investor subscriptions on Tuesday, while the other six
firms will kick off fundraising later this week.
Most sectors fell on Tuesday, although resource shares
were firm.
Investors have not given up betting on the next potential
acquisition target by insurers though, inspired by the bidding
war for control of developer China Vanke Co.
Companies partially owned by insurers, including retailer
Dashang Co, developer Gemdale and
trading firm Chang Chun Eurasia Group, all rose.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.1
percent, to 21,774.17 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.5 percent, to 9,703.30.
Trading activity in the city appears to be waning as the
Christmas break approaches.
The market was weighed down by oil majors, such as
PetroChina and CNOOC, which were hit by
lower oil prices.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)