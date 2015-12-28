* CSI300 -0.6 pct; SSEC -0.2 pct; HSI -0.4 pct
* China may see its most boring trading week in 3 yrs
-analyst
* IPO reform, expiration of share sale ban weigh on
investors' mind
SHANGHAI, Dec 28 China stocks fell in thin
trading on Monday morning, as weak November industrial profit
data and a looming revamp of the country's initial public
offering (IPO) system gave investors little reason for optimism.
Hong Kong stocks also moved lower, in tiny volume, after the
market resumed trading following Friday's Christmas holiday.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6 percent,
to 3,816.81 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.2 percent, to 3,620.77 points.
"This could be the most boring trading week over the past
three years," said Shen Zhengyang, strategist at Northeast
Securities, noting investors currently have a "wait-and-see"
attitude toward market developments.
One major source of concern is the potential impact of
imminent IPO reform, which could see China moving from its
current approval-based system, toward a U.S. style
registration-system, potentially boosting share supply.
In a major step toward reform, China's top legislature on
Sunday approved the IPO reform proposal, authorising the
government to kick-off the changes as early as March.
Investors are also worried about the expiration on Jan. 8 of
a six-month share sales ban for listed companies' major
shareholders, which could increase selling pressure on the
market.
In addition, economic data released on Sunday offered little
confidence for investors about China's economic health.
Profits earned by Chinese industrial companies in November
fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier, marking a sixth
consecutive month of decline, although the figures improved from
October's 4.6 percent fall.
Most sectors lost ground, with banking stocks
leading the decline. But Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext
rebounded.
And as part of efforts to widen companies' financing
channels, Shanghai's local over-the-counter equity exchange on
Monday launched a high-tech board, days after the government
said the Shanghai Stock Exchange would launch a board for firms
in emerging industries.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4
percent, to 22,047.44 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 0.7 percent, to 9,881.73.
Shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd lost 1.1 percent,
after China's anti-corruption watchdog said on Sunday that the
company's Chairman, Chang Xiaobing, is being investigated for
alleged disciplinary violation.
