* CSI300 +0.3 pct; SSEC +0.2 pct; HSI +0.3 pct
* B shares stabilise after regulator clarifies new system
* China c.bank pledges to keep reasonable credit growth
SHANGHAI, Dec 29 China stocks stabilised on
Tuesday after the previous session's more than 2 percent drop,
as the central bank vowed to maintain reasonable credit growth
and keep the yuan stable.
Hong Kong shares also edged up, but trading remained thin.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to
3,737.68 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,539.87 points.
Investor sentiment calmed after Shanghai-traded,
dollar-denominated B shares - whose nearly 8 percent
tumble on Monday dragged the overall market lower - rebounded.
In an apparent move to sooth investors, China's foreign
exchange regulator said on Tuesday that a new business
supervision system to be launched next month won't change the
way Chinese individuals use currencies and has nothing to do
with capital market fluctuations.
The new system was cited by some analysts as the reason
behind the B share slump.
Investors also drew some solace from a People's Bank of
China statement saying it would "flexibly" use various policy
tools to maintain appropriate liquidity.
Wei Fengchun, strategist at Bosera Asset Management Co,
predicted that the government would unveil more policies to
support the economy in 2016, creating room for upward revision
in China's growth forecast.
However, the stock market will likely be volatile, because
"it's hard to foresee when policies will be rolled out and when
the economy will stabilise," he wrote, suggesting investors be
neither too pessimistic, nor optimistic.
And to ease investor concerns that the quality of listed
companies would sharply deteriorate as China adopts a U.S.-style
registration-based IPO system as early as next March, 22
government agencies agreed on Monday to jointly punish listed
firms identified by the securities regulator to have broken the
law.
Performance was mixed among sectors, with banking
and resource shares rising, but
transportation and infrastructure stocks
flagging.
Shares of Hua Xia Bank rose 2.9 percent after
Deutsche Bank agreed to sell its 20 percent stake in
the Chinese lender to insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co
for up to 25.7 billion yuan ($4 billion), ending a
major source of uncertainty.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent,
to 21,989.21 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.1 percent, to 9,794.95.
All main sectors rose, with the exception of energy shares
.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)