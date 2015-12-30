* CSI300 -0.3 pct; SSEC: -0.1 pct; HSI: -0.5 pct
* Economic uncertainty and share supply increase worry
investors
* China manufacturing activity may have contracted again in
Dec
SHANGHAI, Dec 30 China stocks dipped on
Wednesday, undermined by selling in banking and property shares,
as traders awaited December manufacturing activity surveys which
are expected to show the economy remains sluggish.
Risk appetite was also curbed by the looming expiration next
month of a six-month ban on share sales that was imposed on
listed companies' major shareholders during the summer market
rout.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent to
3,751.59 points by the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 3,561.14.
Hong Kong shares also edged lower in thin volume. The
benchmark Hang Seng index lost 0.5 percent, and the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index fell 1.8 percent.
Qi Yifeng, an analyst at consultancy CEBM, identified two
major sources of concern haunting Chinese investors: when will
the economy bottom out, and whether the market can withstand a
potential equity supply glut next year.
"Next year, there will definitely be a surge in share
supply," Qi said, citing the expiration of the share sale ban
and reforms that would make new listings much easier.
"A expansion in insurers' stock portfolio could help buffer
the impact, but the concern is that regulators might curb their
investment activities."
A senior insurance regulator warned on Tuesday that Chinese
insurance companies face rising risks from their investments in
the country's volatile stock markets.
Also damping investor sentiment, a Reuters poll showed that
activity in China's manufacturing sector is expected to have
contracted for a fifth straight month in December. The official
data will be released on Friday, and a similar private survey on
Monday.
Most sectors fell, although IT and healthcare
stocks were up, reflecting investors' hopes that
moves to restructure the economy would benefit such firms.
Real estate and banking shares dropped sharply as investors
scaled back expectations of an imminent cut in banks' reserve
requirement ratios (RRR). The central bank's chief economist, Ma
Jun, wrote on Wednesday that cutting RRR too often and by too
much would spur capital outflows.
In Hong Kong, IT was the only main sector that was
in positive territory.
Sinotrans Shipping rose 2.7 percent, after the
Chinese government on Tuesday approved the absorption of the
firm's parent, Sinotrans & CSC, into state-owned
China Merchants Group.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)