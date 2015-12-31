* CSI300 -0.7 pct; SSEC -0.6 pct; HSI +0.2 pct
* Shanghai to gain nearly 10 pct in 2015, beating Wall
Street
* 2016 expected to be another volatile year for China stocks
SHANGHAI, Dec 31 China stocks fell on Thursday
but the Shanghai market looked set to end 2015 up nearly 10
percent, easily beating Wall Street and most other major
markets and shaking off a savage summer rout.
By the lunch break, the blue-chip CSI300 index
lost 0.7 percent to 3,739.10 points, while the Shanghai
Composite Index declined 0.6 percent, to 3,550.92
points.
Hong Kong stocks were little changed.
With just two more hours of trading left in 2015, the
Shanghai market was on track to post an annual gain of around
9.8 percent, capping a year of wild fluctuations that sent shock
waves across global markets.
In comparison, the S&P 500 index is up just 0.2
percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in
negative territory. The Shanghai market has also outperformed
most other major markets in Europe and Asia.
But the year in China was definitely not one for the
faint-hearted.
Fuelled by excessive leverage, the Shanghai market surged
nearly 60 percent early in the year before crashing in mid-June,
wiping off about one-third of the market value in just three
weeks.
An unprecedented and heavy handed government rescue
programme has helped prices rebound about 25 percent from their
August lows, but sentiment remains fragile.
A regulatory ban on large share sales that was imposed
during the crash will expire in January.
While 2016 is expected to be another volatile year for China
equities, some market watchers are expecting less drama, with
Goldman Saches expecting the trading pattern to be "fat and
flat."
Qi Yifeng, an analyst at consultancy CEBM, identified two
major sources of concern haunting Chinese investors next year:
when will the economy bottom out, and whether the market can
withstand a potential equity supply glut.
China plans to revamp its intial public offering system as
soon as in March to make company listings easier.
Most sectors fell on Thursday and volume was light.
State-owned Chinese investment company Central Huijin
Investment Ltd said on Thursday it plans to transfer the shares
it bought in August during the government's stock market rescue
to a new asset management subsidiary.
The move may mean the shares will not immediately be sold,
which should help to take some near-term pressure off the
market, said analysts.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.2 percent,
to 21,914.40 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
was unchanged at 9,661.03.
The Hang Seng looks set to fall 7.2 percent this year, while
the HSCE has slumped more than 19 percent.
Shares of China Power New Energy Development Co Ltd
jumped 22.6 percent, heading for the biggest
percentage gain in seven years, after it said its parent plans
an asset injection.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim
Coghill)