* CSI300 -4.0 pct; SSEC -3.9 pct; HSI -2.3 pct
* Two major surveys point toward weak factory activity
* Investors worry about a glut of share supplies
* Further losses in yuan add to uncertainty
SHANGHAI, Jan 4 China stocks started 2016 on a
rough note on Monday, slumping 4 percent after weak factory
activity surveys soured hopes that the world's second-largest
economy will enter the new year on better footing.
Investors also dumped stocks ahead of the imminent
expiration of a share sales ban on listed companies' major
shareholders, which had been imposed during the market crash
last summer.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 4.0 percent to
3,581.41 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 3.9 percent to 3,399.91 points.
A 5 percent rise or fall in the CSI300 would trigger China's
circuit breaker mechanism, which took effect on Monday.
The heavy selling also spread to Hong Kong. The Hang Seng
index dropped 2.3 percent to 21,409.39 points, while the
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.8 percent to
9,393.07.
A private survey showed China's factory activity contracted
for the 10th straight month in December, and at a sharper pace
than in November. An official survey on Friday, which focuses on
larger, state-owned firms, showed a fifth month of contraction,
though a pick-up in the services sector could cushion the impact
on the broader economy.
"While some softness in the manufacturing sector was to be
expected, having two major indicators pointing towards the same
bearish direction is clearly impacting the market," wrote Gerry
Alfonso, director at Shenwen Hongyuan Securities Co.
Investors fear a glut of equity supply could swamp Chinese
markets this year, with a six-month share sales ban imposed on
listed companies' major shareholders due to expire on Jan 8.
A new set of rules for initial public offerings took effect
on Jan. 1, while the government may launch a U.S.-style
registration system for IPOs as early as in March, potentially
making it easier for companies to list.
"Investors are worried about a flood of share supplies
coming to the market," said Shen Zhengyang, analyst at Northeast
Securities.
Analysts also attributed Monday's sell-off to weakness in
the yuan, which the central bank allowed to slip to fresh
4-1/2-year lows, adding to worries about increased capital
flight as economic growth grinds lower.
Shanghai stocks ended 2015 up nearly 10 percent, beating
Wall Street and most other major markets, and shaking off a
savage summer rout that wiped out a third of the market's value
at one point.
Stocks in China and Hong Kong fell across the board.
China's relatively expensive and highly speculative start-up
board ChiNext tumbled over 6 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)