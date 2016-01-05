* CSI300 drops 2.5 pct at open,
* CSRC, PBOC intervene to restore confidence
* PBOC injects $20 bln to money markets, intervenes in yuan
mkt
* Investors still see room for more slides
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI Jan 5 China stocks rose on Tuesday as
financial regulators and the central bank moved aggressively to
restore confidence a day after a plunge roiled global markets.
Stocks fell more than 2 percent in early trade, prompting
fears that exchanges were set for a second day of panic selling
after a 7 percent dive on Monday set off a new "circuit breaker"
mechanism, suspending trade nation-wide.
But stocks soon moved back into positive territory thanks to
a mixture of policy intervention and hard cash.
The CSI300 index was up 0.8 percent at 3,496.50
points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.4 percent to 3,309.92.
Signs of steadying in mainland markets also soothed jangled
nerves in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng index was little
changed after a 2.7 percent drop on Monday.
China's central bank injected a massive $20 billion in cash
through open market operations in the morning, and forex traders
said it also intervened to stabilise the sliding yuan,
which some blamed for aggravating Monday's slump.
For its part, the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) said it was considering more restrictions on share sales
by major shareholders, a major concern for small investors.
A lockup on an estimated 1.2 trillion worth of shares held
by major institutions, imposed as a stability measure during
last summer's market crash, is set to expire next Monday.
The CSRC said it would guide major shareholders and senior
executives to reduce shares through block trades and negotiated
transfers, which it said would enable an "orderly exit" of
emergency measures.
Major Chinese brokerages and asset management firms spent
vast sums to buy up shares during the crash in a
state-coordinated rescue that Goldman Sachs estimated at the
time to have cost around $138 billion.
The CSRC also said it would further improve the circuit
breaker mechanism after some analysts blamed the tool for
inadvertently fueling the sell-off.
Monday's plunge threatened Beijing's six-month campaign to
restore confidence in stock markets since the summer crash,
which saw indexes lose as much as 40 percent in a few weeks.
However, long-term success is far from assured, analysts and
investors warned.
Repeated and often heavy handed interventions by Beijing
have kept stock valuations at what many consider excessively
high given the slowing economy and falling corporate profits.
"We've been waiting for a market drop like this for a long
time," said Samuel Chien, a partner of Shanghai-based hedge fund
manager BoomTrend Investment Management Co.
"The economy is poor, stock valuation is still high, and the
yuan keeps sliding, showing capital outflows are accelerates.
The market drop is overdue."
Market reforms put on hold by the crash could be delayed
further if the circuit breaker fails to calm markets - which had
rebounded over 25 percent from August lows prior to Monday.
A further sell-off could prompt regulators to freeze IPOs
again, extend the share lockup to prevent more selling and keep
the "national team" of brokerages and asset managers on the hook
to keep buying and holding stocks at a loss.
It could also further dent confidence in the China
Securities Regulatory Commission and in the wider financial
regulatory framework to manage increasingly complex markets even
as China's economy struggles against major headwinds.
The experience has further rattled some retail investors -
who dominate transactions on Chinese exchanges.
"I think the circuit-breaker system is useless, the market
will slump anyway," said Zhou Junan, a 22-year-old retail
investor, who said he's holding back from buying stocks until
later in the year.
($1 = 6.5197 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Nicola Saminather and the Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)