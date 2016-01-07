* CSI300 -7.2 pct; SSEC -7.3 pct; HSI -2.6 pct
* Hong Kong indexes touch lowest level since mid-2013
* China slump triggered by yuan falls, share sale fears
SHANGHAI, Jan 7 Hong Kong's main stock indexes
touched their lowest since mid-2013 on Thursday, as panic from
China's 7 percent market free-fall spilled over the border.
The Hang Seng index dropped as much as 3.1 percent,
to 20,323.97 points, the lowest intraday level since July, 2013.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index, which tracks
mainland companies, was down as much as 4.4 percent, touching an
intraday low of 8,688.28 points, the lowest level since June,
2013.
All main sectors fell, with sentiment soured by another
slump in mainland equities.
China's benchmark CSI300 index slumped 7 percent
after less than 30 minutes of trading, triggering the circuit
breaker mechanism that halted share transactions for the day.
The tumble in China was triggered by a further weakening in
the yuan, gloomy prospects for China's economy, and fears of an
equity supply glut when a sales ban expires on Friday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)