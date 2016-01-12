* CSI300 +1.0 pct, SSE +0.4 pct, HSI
* Financial shares rise
* Strengthening offshore yuan may help offset depreciation
fears
SHANGHAI Jan 12 China stocks rose on Tuesday as
financial stocks bounced and the offshore yuan strengthened on
suspected state bank intervention, in what could be the latest
official move to dampen currency depreciation fears which are
rattling Chinese companies.
The CSI300 index rose 1.0 percent, to 3,225.29
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,028.04 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for January rose 0.6
percent, to 3,224, 1.3 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
"Financial stocks have been under severe pressure recently
and so it's not surprising to see a bit of a recovery today,"
said Zhang Qi, analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.
"But there are still some uncertain factors including the
big recent moves in the yuan, and investors are still cautious."
Sharp falls in major Chinese equity indexes in early January
have been blamed in part by analysts on the big move down in the
yuan in the first week of the year, which intensified fears of
further depreciation and risked accelerating capital outflows.
In particular, some companies that have borrowed heavily in
global dollar debt markets are increasingly planning early
repayments of their dollar-denominated loans and bonds as the
Chinese yuan's weakness extends into the new year.
In morning trade on Tuesday, the offshore yuan
continued its sharp rise begun on Monday and by late morning had
completely eliminated the price gap against the dollar with the
onshore yuan.
Traders said that could be a move by Beijing to shore up
confidence and dampen depreciation expectations by Chinese state
banks, which is also sparking increased capital flight.
Shares may have also been boosted by reports that the State
Council may take a stronger hand in financial market regulation
following a series of perceived misteps over the past six months
under the current regulatory regime.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent
to 19,947.40 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5
percent to 8,548.48.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 140.75.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.19 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 12.47
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 12.80 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.7 billion shares.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)