* CSI300 +0.2 pct; SSEC flat; HSI +2.4 pct
* China investors slash leveraged stock purchases
* Stabilising yuan benefits China stocks - analyst
SHANGHAI, Jan 13 China stocks held steady while
Hong Kong shares rebounded more than 2 percent early on
Wednesday, as fears of a sustained yuan depreciation eased after
Beijing's efforts to stabilise the currency.
The chance of foreign speculators further knocking down the
yuan in a tug of war with the People's Bank of China (PBOC) is
slim because the central bank still has ample foreign currency
reserves and China's economy is not doomed, said Yang Hai,
analyst at Kaiyuan Securities.
"It's not wise to fight PBOC," Yang said. "A stabilising
yuan would help recover confidence in Chinese stocks."
The central bank has held the yuan's daily midpoint steady
in the past few days and used state banks to soak up liquidity
in Hong Kong which has made it prohibitively expensive to bet
against the yuan offshore.
The CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to 3,221.15
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index was unchanged at 3,022.47 points.
Analysts pointed out, however, that trading volume was
continuing to wane, signalling that many investors were standing
on the sidelines and putting money elsewhere.
Latest data show China's recent stock market rout has
further dampened risk taking. Investors have been slashing
leveraged bets on stocks, seeking safe haven in bonds and money
market funds, and stepping up investment overseas.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index jumped 2.4 percent,
to 20,180.15 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 2.2 percent, to 8,625.53.
All main sectors rose, with energy and
telecommunications shares among the biggest gainers.
