* CSI300 -0.6 pct; SSEC -1.1 pct; HSI -1.6 pct
* SSEC almost breaches low hit during the summer crisis
* Fresh regulator statements fail to ease market panic
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 China stocks skidded on
Thursday, with the Shanghai index looking set to test
lows hit during last summer's crash as fresh market-friendly
rhetoric from the government failed to calm panicking investors.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6 percent to
3,136.67 points by lunch time, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 1.1 percent to 2,917.52.
Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index index hit fresh
2-1/2 lows, pounded by the losses in mainland China and an
overnight sell-off on Wall Street on fears of slowing global
growth.
The SSEC fell as much as 2.8 percent at one point, to merely
17 points above its 2,850.71 August low, which is seen by many
investors as a key psychological support level.
If that level is breached, SSEC would witness lows not seen
since Dec 2014.
"Defending that psychological support level is difficult,
and meaningless," said Zhou Lin, analyst at Huaitai Securities.
"Investors see no good reason to buy stocks now - the yuan is
depreciating, the U.S. is raising rates, and the economy is
deteriorating."
"You need real money to support the market, not just
rhetoric," he said, adding the government appears to have
exhausted its power after last year's massive market rescue.
Indeed, investors ignored fresh market-soothing comments
from regulators.
China's two stock exchanges said late on Wednesday that they
have stepped up monitoring share selling activities by listed
companies' major shareholders, while the securities regulator
reiterated that the transition toward a U.S.-style registration
system for initial public offerings will not lead to a surge in
IPOs.
Almost all sectors fell on Thursday, although there were
signs some investors are betting a rebound in small-caps.
Shenzhen's start-up board rose 0.7 percent, bucking the broader
trend.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.6 percent
to 19,608.96 points, its lowest since June, 2013.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.9
percent to 8,331.41.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)