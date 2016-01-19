* CSI300 +1.4 pct; SSEC +1.6 pct; HSI +0.8 pct
* China economy grew 6.8 pct last quarter, matching
expectations
* Mainland infrastructure, property shares jump
SHANGHAI, Jan 19 China stocks rose on Tuesday
morning, led by property and infrastructure shares, as weak
quarterly economic data strengthened expectations of more
government stimulus.
The strength in mainland markets also helped lift share
prices in Hong Kong.
The CSI300 index rose 1.4 percent, to 3,173.49
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.6 percent, to 2,961.58 points.
China's economic growth eased to 6.8 percent in the fourth
quarter from a year earlier, matching expectations but still the
slowest since the global financial crisis, putting pressure on
policymakers to roll out more support measures.
"Economic weakness has been largely priced in," said Gu
Yongtao, strategist at Cinda Securities.
"This year, export and consumption could remain weak.
Investment, another drive of growth, really depends on
government's spending on infrastructure."
All main sectors rose. The infrastructure sector
jumped 3 percent, while an index tracking property shares
surged 3.5 percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Sen index added 0.8 percent,
to 19,386.75 points while the China Enterprises Index
gained 1.5 percent, to 8,260.05.
The service sector was the only one among major
sectors that ended the morning in negative territory.
