* CSI300 -1.6 pct; SSEC -1.4 pct; HSI -3.8 pct
* energy stocks in China and Hong Kong slump on lower oil
prices
* China approves a new batch of seven IPOs
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China stocks fell over 1
percent on Wednesday morning, giving up some of the previous
session's 3 percent gain, after the country's securities
regulator approved a new batch of initial public offerings
(IPO).
Hong Kong shares slumped nearly 4 percent, knocked down by
energy shares, which tumbled on renewed declines in
oil prices amid supply glut fears.
The CSI300 index fell 1.6 percent to 3,170.33
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.4 percent to 2,966.66 points.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 3.8 percent, to
18,894.88 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 4.9 percent, to 7,968.30.
The latest declines come amid a backdrop of nervous markets
as collapse in oil prices, fears of a China-led global economic
downturn and perceived policy missteps by Beijing sap
confidence.
Chinese investors took advantage of Tuesday's sharp rebound
to reduce holdings, even as the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) said that the new batch of seven IPOs would
have limited impact on the market as pre-paid subscription
capital is not required under new listing rules.
The markets fell despite central bank's pledge on Tuesday to
inject more than 600 billion yuan ($91.22 billion) to help ease
a liquidity squeeze expected before the Lunar New Year in early
February.
Most main sectors fell, with energy and property
stocks leading the declines.
Oil companies are also among the biggest decliners in Hong
Kong, with an index tracking energy stocks there
slumping more than 6 percent.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)