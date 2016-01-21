* CSI300 +0.7 pct; SSEC +0.5 pct; HSI +0.3 pct
* Hong Kong dollar strengthens, offshore stabilizes
* IMF reiterates support for HK's Linked Exchange Rate
System
SHANGHAI, Jan 21 China and Hong Kong stocks
rebounded on Thursday morning, aided by signs of stabilisation
in their currencies even as underlying fragility in global
financial markets tempered investors' mood.
China's bluechip CSI300 index reversed initial
losses and ended morning trade up 0.7 percent, at 3,195.07
points. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent,
to 2,991.78 points.
Hong Kong stocks, which fell to 3-1/2 year lows on
Wednesday on currency depreciation worries, was also firmer by
lunch time.
Investors have been unnerved by the Hong Kong dollar's
sharp slide in the week, with Wednesday seeing the
weakest level for the currency against the U.S dollar in more
than eight years.
It managed to bounce in morning trade on Thursday after Hong
Kong authorities vowed to keep the city's currency stable, and
expressed confidence in handling capital outflows.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated its
continued support for Hong Kong's Linked Exchange Rate System, a
regime that ties the value of the Hong Kong dollar with the U.S.
dollar.
Investor sentiment was also aided by signs that the offshore
yuan, previously the target of speculative short sellers
and a key driver of volatility in global markets, have steadied
over the past week.
David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co, said mainland stocks have already priced in much
of the bad news and will likely stabilize.
"With stocks having fallen so much, much of the risk has
been priced in and another free-fall is quite unlikely, although
the chance of a sustainable rebound is also slim," Dai said.
"China's economy is slowing, but it's still growing much
faster than U.S. and Europe. While the yuan is under
depreciation pressure, China has the ability to control the pace
of declines."
Most sectors in China rose, with banking and
healthcare stocks among the leading gainers.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent,
to 18,945.60 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.2 percent, to 8,032.38.
Energy shares rebounded sharply, but many sectors
were still in the red.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)