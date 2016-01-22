* CSI300 -0.3 pct; SSEC -0.3 pct; HSI +1.4 pct
* CSRC Vice Chairman says China doesn't seek to devalue the
yuan
* Heng Seng trades at P/B ratio of 1.07, while HSCE trades
at 0.9
SHANGHAI, Jan 22 China stocks surrendered
initial gains and ended Friday lower, threatening to hit fresh
two-year lows amid extremely weak investor sentiment.
But Hong Kong shares bounced over 1 percent, led by energy
shares, as investors took cues from a sharp overnight
rebound in global equity markets and oil prices.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.3 percent,
to 3,073.28 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index also lost 0.3 percent, to 2,872.42
points.
CSI300 is down roughly 1.5 percent so far this week, while
SSEC is about 1 percent lower, while trading volume is thin.
Yu Jun, partner at hedge fund manager He Ju Investment, said
that the market is in a "risk-off" mode, amid fears of economic
slowdown, further yuan depreciation, and a possible share supply
glut due to impending reform of initial public offerings.
"We'll likely witness a lot of volatility in the first half
of the year," Yu said. "Investors are waiting for more clarity,
and certainty."
In an apparent attempt to ease market concerns, Fang
Xinghai, the vice chair of the Chinese Securities Regulatory
Commission, sought to counter concerns China was seeking to
devalue the yuan to gain a competitive advantage for its
exports.
"A depreciation is not in the interests of China's
rebalancing; a too-deep currency fall would not be good for
consumption," Xinghai said at the World Economic forum.
Most sectors fell on Friday, with sharp falls seen in
transportation shares.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.4 percent,
to 18,804.10 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.8 percent, to 7,973.83.
Hang Seng currently trades at 1.07 times companies' book
value, when HSCE trades at a P/B ratio of 0.9, meaning that on
average, HSCE's constituents trade below their net asset value.
Analysts say that the indexes' valuations have been dragged
lower by Chinese heavyweights such as state-owned lenders and
steelmakers, whose business prospects are worrying.
But on Friday, all main sectors were up, with an index
tracking energy shares surging 3.5 percent on a recovery in oil
prices.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)