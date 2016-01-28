* CSI300 -0.3 pct; SSEC -0.5 pct; HSI flat
* China stocks trade at 37 percent premium to Hong Kong
peers
SHANGHAI Jan 28 China and Hong Kong stocks
showed some signs of stabilisation on Thursday morning after
recent sharp falls eased selling pressure and on demand for
selected blue chips.
"The market was more stable after it slumped so heavily of
late," said Liu Jingde, an analyst at Cinda Securities in
Beijing.
"The main reason may be some blue chip stocks were
supporting the market, capping the indexes' falls."
The CSI300 index edged down 0.3 percent to
2,922.14 points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.5 percent, to 2,722.55 points.
The Hang Seng index was unchanged at 19,061.00
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.2 percent, to 7,976.76.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 136.89,
dropping 0.8 percent, indicating a narrowing of the premium of
Shanghai share prices versus Hong Kong's.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.08 billion yuan, indicating some bargain-hunting in
Shanghai after the recent sell-off.
Traders said one morning's bargain hunting could not be
interpreted as a trend.
An earlier report showed that Chinese stock investors were
finally seeing value in domestic shares, but instead of wading
back into battered onshore exchanges, they had mainly gone
shopping for bargains in Hong Kong.
Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co was one of
Thursday's biggest losers in the Shanghai market, hitting its
10-percent daily limit-down to trade at 30.4 yuan by midday.
The company's shares resumed trading on Wednesday after
being suspended for about half a year due to corporate
restructuring. While the restructuring was seen as positive for
the company, its share price was catching up with the market's
losses during its suspension, traders said.
The Shanghai Composite Index slumped 6.4 percent on Tuesday
and tumbled another 4 percent in intraday trading on Wednesday,
before suspected government fund support enabled the market to
trim losses to close down 0.5 percent.
Chinese stocks have been persistently weak since June, under
pressure from rich valuations and worries over the negative
impact from the government's clamp down on irregular market
practices.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)