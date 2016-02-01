* CSI300 -1.5 pct; SSEC -1.8 pct; HSI -0.9 pct
* China official PMI contacts at fastest pace in 3-1/2 years
* Margin calls fresh threat for China market
SHANGHAI, Feb 1 China and Hong Kong stocks
indexes fell on Monday after the release of worse-than-expected
China factory activity survey.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.5
percent, at 2,901.37 points, by the lunch break, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.8 percent, to 2,688.87
points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.9
percent, to 19,511.59 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.5 percent, to 8,120.48.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) contracted
at its fastest pace in almost three-and-a-half years in January,
missing market expectations, and marking the sixth consecutive
month of factory activity contraction.
"Economic weakness has always been a major concern for stock
investors, so today's PMI data is not unexpected," said Zhou
Lin, analyst at Huatai Securities.
"The market has not yet found its bottom as the investor
mood remains very gloomy."
A further slide in stocks threatens to trigger an increasing
number of margin calls, while an expected regulatory tightening
in the bill market also worries investors.
Stocks fell across the board in China, while in Hong Kong,
most sectors fell, with the energy shares among the
biggest decliners.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)