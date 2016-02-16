* CSI300 +2.9 pct; SSEC +2.8 pct; HSI +1.6 pct
* Energy shares in China, HK surge on higher oil prices
* China market aided by Premier Li's remarks, loan data
SHANGHAI, Feb 16 China and Hong Kong stocks
extended their rebound on Tuesday, led by energy shares, with
investors inspired by a jump in oil prices, a rally in European
equities and a stabilising yuan.
Mainland investors also gained confidence from upbeat
comments from China's premier, and record-smashing loan data in
January, although some traders suspected the rally would be
short-lived.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index jumped 2.9 percent,
to 3,030.59 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index advanced 2.8 percent, to 2,823.86
points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index added 1.6 percent,
to 19,228.55 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 3.0 percent, to 8,099.65.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that China faced great
challenges, but there was still great potential and plenty of
room to manoeuvre given the country's high savings rates.
Underscoring Beijing's efforts to counter stagnant growth,
data on Tuesday showed that Chinese banks extended a record 2.51
trillion yuan ($385.40 billion) of new loans in January, well
above expectations, while growth in money supply quickened to a
19-month high.
Li's comments followed People's Bank of China Governor Zhou
Xiaochuan's bullish comments on the yuan over the
weekend, which on Monday led to the currency's biggest jump
against the U.S. dollar in a decade.
"From Zhou to Li, central government officials keep sending
market-friendly messages. In addition, the rebound in global
equity markets also lent support," said Zhou Lin, analyst at
Huatai Securities.
He added sustainability of the rebound depends on whether
trading volume would increase, as well as on fresh government
policies.
Stocks rose across the board in China and Hong Kong, with
energy shares leading the charge, as U.S.
oil prices jumped back above $30 a barrel amid market
speculation of a cut in global oil production.
But China's banking sector underperformed the
market, rising only 1.9 percent, after official data showed
China's non-performing loans reached a 10-year high of 1.27
trillion yuan at the end of 2015.
"I think the rebound will be short-lived, and China's stock
market hasn't bottomed out yet," said Shen Weizheng, fund
manager at Shanghai-based Ivy Capital.
"China's economy is still in bad shape. Under such
circumstances, the best strategy is to keep equity exposure very
low."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)