* CSI300 -0.2 pct; SSEC -0.2 pct; HSI -0.5 pct
* Investors should trade, but not own the rally - analyst
* Energy shares pull back after Saudi-Russia deal
SHANGHAI, Feb 17 China and Hong Kong stocks lost
momentum by midday on Wednesday after two solid sessions of
gains, with some investors taking profit and as a retreat in
energy shares posed a drag.
Investors, which had bet on a cut in global oil production,
gave a lukewarm response to a potential deal between Saudi
Arabia and Russia to freeze oil output at January levels.
Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite
Index dipped 0.2 percent by the lunch break, to 3,032.16
points and 2,829.68 points, respectively. The two China indexes
had bounced more than 2 percent over the past two days.
The rebound in Hong Kong also risks petering out. The Hang
Seng index dropped 0.5 percent, to 19,027.28 points,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.8
percent, to 7,961.00.
This week's market rally on the mainland had been partly
triggered by expectations that Beijing would launch fresh
economic stimulus and prop up the yuan currency, and also by a
surge in Chinese lending in January.
However, Hong Hao, managing director of research at BOCOM
International, said that Beijing's policy mix can only
temporarily stabilise growth expectations, as there are growth
limits on China's money supply, debt and investment.
"For market participants, the question is whether the
technical reprieve is sustainable," Hong wrote on Wednesday.
Rate-sensitive sectors such as banks and property are
already pricing in credit expansion, so "we should trade but not
own this relief rally."
Most sectors, including banks and real estate
fell in early trade, but infrastructure stocks
gained nearly 1 percent on news that the government
planned to allocate 400 billion yuan ($61.42 billion) to fund
infrastructure projects.
In Hong Kong, sentiment was soured by a slump in energy
shares, with an index tracking the sector dropping 3.2
percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)