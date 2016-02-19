* CSI300 -0.4 pct; SSEC -0.5 pct; HSI -0.5 pct
* Hong Kong market poised to see best week in 10 months
* Thin trading volume suggest investors remain
jittery-trader
SHANGHAI, Feb 19 China and Hong Kong stocks
softened on Friday morning, joining a global correction, as a
pause in the oil price rally knocked down energy shares amid
lingering concerns about the economy.
Still, the China market is on track to have its best week in
two months, while Hong Kong is poised to enjoy its best weekly
performance in 10 months.
Some analysts suspect the rebound is petering out, as thin
trading volumes suggest investors remain jittery amid economic
uncertainty.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4 percent,
to 3,041.86 points by lunch break, cutting the week's gain to
2.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5
percent, to 2,849.40 points, but for the week, it is up roughly
3 percent.
In Hong Kong, both the Hang Seng index and the Hong
Kong China Enterprises Index edged down 0.6 percent,
both on track to see their best weeks since April 2015 with
gains of over 5 percent.
This week's recovery in risk appetite has been underpinned
by a broad rebound in global markets following last week's rout,
as a bounce in oil prices bolstered energy and banking shares.
However, Alex Wong, director of asset management at Ample
Finance Group in Hong Kong, said that the oil rally is losing
momentum, posing renewed risks to global stock markets,
including Hong Kong.
"Oil price is a key factor to watch. If oil prices resume
sliding, energy and European banking stocks would be vulnerable,
triggering renewed volatility in global markets, and hitting
Hong Kong stocks," Wong said.
Commenting on China stocks, Wong said that although the
People's Bank of China's efforts to stabilise the yuan and
improve its communications with the market are positive, the
health of the economy remains a concern, despite stimulus hopes.
"We have seen what Beijing did in 2009, which was not
effective. More stimulus won't solve the fundamental problem,"
Wong said, referring to China's 4 trillion yuan ($613.53
billion) investment package unveiled during the 2008/09 global
financial crisis.
Most sectors in China fell. Hong Kong shares dropped, with
energy shares among the biggest decliners.
Bucking the trend, China Reinsurance Group Corp
rose 1.6 percent, after the company estimated its 2015 profit
grew roughly 40 percent.
($1 = 6.5196 Chinese yuan)
(Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Sam Holmes)