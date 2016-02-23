* CSI300 -1.3 pct; SSEC -1.3 pct; HSI -0.5 pct
* Focus on policies to reduce capacity, ease liquidity -
analyst
* Resource shares in China, Hong Kong outperform market
SHANGHAI, Feb 23 China stocks sagged on Tuesday
morning as investors took profit from a 2 percent jump the day
before, but some analysts expect market enthusiasm to continue
ahead of an annual meeting by China's top legislature that
starts next weekend.
By the lunch break, both the blue-chip CSI300 index
and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.3
percent, to 3,079.10 points and 2,890.29 points, respectively.
Hong Kong stocks tracked mainland markets lower, with the
benchmark Hang Seng Index declining 0.5 percent, and
the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index falling 0.9
percent.
Despite the correction, some analysts say China's four-week
market rebound, which saw main indexes bounce roughly 10 percent
from their late January low, will likely continue, replicating a
typical trading pattern ahead of the gathering of China's
National People's Congress (NPC) which starts on March 5.
China's top leaders pledged on Monday to keep economic
growth within a reasonable range this year, although the
statement was general and broad.
"This time, the spotlight will be on policies to further
reduce capacity as part of the government's supply-side
reforms," said Yang Hai, strategist at Haiyuan Securities.
"In addition, there's now less yuan depreciation pressure,
which means China can take a more proactive approach to
liquidity easing."
Yang's view was echoed by Shanghai Million Tons Asset
Management Co, who said the market is in a "window of
opportunity for trading."
In a note to clients, the hedge fund house said that it
would take time for the real economy to respond to a series of
consolidation measures targeting sectors including steel, coal
and refineries, but the stock market is a harbinger of what is
to come.
On Tuesday, all main sectors lost ground, but resource
shares, which have recently rebounded sharply on a
global pick-up in commodity prices, were only down slightly,
outperforming the broader market.
In Hong Kong, resource and energy shares
were the only sector that rose.
Shares of Tingyi Cayman Islands Holding Corp
plunged 6.2 percent, after the instant noodle maker warned of a
sharp drop in yearly profit.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)