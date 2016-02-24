* CSI300 -0.3 pct; SSEC -0.2 pct; HSI -1.6 pct
* China market rebound has priced in much of policy
hopes-investor
* Hong Kong energy shares slump on lower oil prices
SHANGHAI, Feb 24 China stocks were easier on
Wednesday morning, with sentiment eroded by a slump in
Shenzhen's start-up board where the market will come
under greater regulatory scrutiny.
Hong Kong shares also sagged, tracking global markets, and
were dragged down by the energy sector after oil prices
pulled back.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3 percent, to
3,079.12 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.2 percent, to 2,897.25 points.
The market has rebounded roughly 10 percent over the past
month, propelled by a bounce in global markets, signs of yuan
stabilisation, and policy expectations ahead of a meeting by
China's legislature that starts March 5.
However, Zhang Chen, strategist at Shanghai Maoshuo Asset
Management Co, expected the rebound to lose some steam, with its
sustainability hinging largely upon whether policies announced
during the National People's Congress (NPC) gathering could
exceed expectations.
"The market will become more volatile as much of the policy
expectation has been priced in, so if policies fail to excite
investors, the market may fall again," Zhang said.
Beijing has already unveiled a series of measures this year
to tackle overcapacity and excessive inventory issues in
industries ranging from coal, steel, and property.
Chinese president Xi Jinping urged officials at all levels
to implement reforms and address lingering problems, the
official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Most sectors fell, but infrastructure and
transportation stocks rose, while resource shares
kept their upward momentum.
Shenzhen's ChiNext slumped 1.6 percent, after a media report
citing sources that said China's new securities chief vowed to
step up the fight against malpractices. Analysts said small
stocks were more vulnerable to the government's clampdown.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.6
percent, to 19,103.70 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 2.0 percent, to 8,006.95.
Energy shares tumbled as oil prices skidded after
Saudi Arabia effectively ruled out production cuts by major
producers anytime soon.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)