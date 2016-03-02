* CSI300 +2.2 pct; SSEC +2.3 pct; HSI +2.6 pct
* RRR cut not a signal of impending massive stimulus
* China's property shares rise on signs of recovery
SHANGHAI, March 2 China stocks climbed more than
2 percent on Wednesday morning, aided by a surge in real estate
and resources shares as investors welcomed signs of recovery in
the property market while disregarding Moody's downgrade of its
China outlook.
Hong Kong shares also rose sharply, led by energy plays
, tracking gains in U.S. and European markets.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.2 percent, to
2,994.86 points by lunch time, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 2.3 percent, to 2,794.59 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced 2.6
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
added 3.5 percent.
In an apparent effort to manage market expectations, the
official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary that China's
cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) - which took
effect on March 1 - is by no means a signal of any coming
large-scale stimulus.
The commentary follows rising speculation China could
implement a version of the massive stimulus it adopted during
the 2008 global financial crisis. That package was later
criticised for misallocating resources and delaying much-needed
structural reforms.
"There was some confusion over the government's policy
directions. Now, investors have much clearer expectations," said
Zeng Yan, strategist at Zhongtai Securities Co.
"Recent signs of recovery in the property market provided
some confidence that the economy could be stabilizing."
Meanwhile, Zeng brushed aside the impact from the China
outlook downgrade by Moody's Investors Service, saying the move
is an underestimation of Beijing's strength.
Moody's cut its outlook to "negative" from "stable", saying
there was a weakening in the government's fiscal position and
uncertainty about the authorities' capacity to implement
reforms.
Stocks rose across the board on Wednesday, with an index
tracking developers surging 4.5 percent, amid media
reports that the market for homes has become hot in China's
first and second-tier cities following a slew of supportive
measures.
Resources stocks were up 3.3 percent.
In Hong Kong, all main sectors rose as well, with energy
and resources sectors among the biggest
gainers, jumping over 4 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)