* CSI300 +2.7 pct; SSEC +2.6 pct; HSI +1.3 pct
* CSRC's comment on IPO reform, bailout exit removes
uncertainty
* Some investors bet on continued China property market
recovery
SHANGHAI, March 14 China stocks jumped nearly 3
percent on Monday morning, with investors encouraged by a
regulator's assurance that it was premature to consider
withdrawing government bailout funds from the market, and
comments that dispelled fears of a flood of initial public
offerings.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 2.7 percent,
to 3,098.16 points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 2.6 percent, to 2,882.76 points.
Hong Kong shares also started the week on a solid footing,
tracking a rally in global markets as oil prices climbed
further.
Sentiment was helped by comments on Saturday from Liu Shiyu,
the newly installed chairman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC).'
Liu told reporters that China's shift toward a registration
system for initial public offerings (IPOs) would "take a
relatively long time", and "it's too early to talk about" the
exit of government bailout funds.
Liu's remarks emboldened investors, who had feared that an
imminent IPO reform would flood the market with newly-issued
shares while an exit of state-backed investors would increase
selling pressure.
These two factors had "previously haunted the market," said
Li Yinghua, chief strategist of Shenzhen Spruces Capital
Management Co. "The market is strong today because Liu's remarks
removed the uncertainties."
Some investors also took heart at glimmers of strength in
China's weekend data, which showed a solid 10.2 percent growth
in fixed-asset investment during the first two months of the
year, despite continuing weakness in other key parts of the
economy.
Zhou Li, CEO of Shanghai Rationalstone Investment Management
Co, said a continued recovery in China's real estate market is
possible and could lend key support to China's economy.
"China still has room for urbanization, and residents still
have room to increase leverage ... so growth could be stronger
than expected," Zhou said.
Stocks rose across the board on Monday, with China's
start-up board ChiNext leading the charge, up 4.3
percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.3 percent,
to 20,466.91 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 2.1 percent, to 8,741.30.
The property sector gained as China Vanke Co Ltd
jumped 13 percent to a two-month high, after China's
largest property developer said its core profit grew 13 percent
in 2015 to a new record, and that it would buy assets of
state-owned Shenzhen Metro Group via a share placement.
