* CSI300 -1.0 pct, SSEC -1.1 pct
* Investors take profits after strong gains on Monday
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks fell more than 1
percent on Tuesday as investors took profits following sharp
gains in the previous session.
China stocks jumped on Monday after investors were
encouraged by a regulator's assurance that it was premature to
consider withdrawing government bailout funds from the market,
and comments that dispelled fears of a flood of initial public
offerings.
The CSI300 index fell 1.0 percent to 3,035.20
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.1 percent to 2,827.29.
China CSI300 stock index futures for March fell 1.2 percent,
to 3,020.4, -14.80 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
Declines were broad based across most sectors, but volumes
were tepid. Total A-share trading volume in Shanghai was, at
8.22 billion shares, on track for the lowest volume since early
January. Shenzhen volume was 10.40 billion shares.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.7 percent
to 20,288.33, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1 percent to 8,602.09.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 133.87.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan ($2
billion), saw net inflows of 0.09 billion yuan.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.6 billion shares.
($1 = 6.5048 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Kim Coghill)