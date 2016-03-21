* CSI300 +2.2 pct, SSEC +1.8 pct, HSI +0.3 pct
* Financial shares outperform
SHANGHAI, March 21 China stocks rose on Monday
after the state margin lender said if would resume some short
term lending businesses and cut borrowing costs for brokerages.
Financial shares led indices higher with the CSI300
financial sub-index gaining 3.2 percent.
The China Securities Finance Corp Ltd (CSF), which lends
brokerages money to fund margin financing, said late on Friday
that lending businesses under five terms - ranging from seven to
182 days - would all be open to brokerages starting Monday.
The firm's lending businesses under four terms, including
seven, 14, 28 and 91 days, had been suspended for the past 18
months. The firm will also cut borrowing costs, it said.
CSF gave no official reason for suspending shorter-term
lending business in August 2014, but analysts believed it was
due to a capital shortfall.
"It's a clear signal that regulators are ready to provide
the market with easier, and cheaper funding," said Wang Yu,
analyst at Pacific Securities.
"Although it won't likely translate immediately into any
meaningful businesses for brokerages, it definitely boosts
investor confidence, in the context of a series of new messages
from the new securities chief."
The CSI300 index rose 2.2 percent, to 3,241.83
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.8 percent, to 3,008.04 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for April rose 2.6
percent, to 3,213.2, 28.63 points below the current value of the
underlying index.
The Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent, to 20,725.15
points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8
percent, to 8,949.58.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 134.98.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
inflows of 0.73 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 21.32
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 20.62 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.8 billion shares.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Samuel Shen; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)