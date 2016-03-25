* CSI300 +0.2 pct; SSEC +0.1 pct; Hong Kong market suspended
* Stock investors appear unfazed by yuan's weakness this
week
* Little reaction seen to property curbs in Shanghai,
Shenzhen
SHANGHAI, March 25 China's main stock indexes
were little changed on Friday morning, pointing to flat trading
for the week, as a month-long, 10-percent market rebound loses
momentum.
Stock investors appear unfazed by yuan's resumed weakness
against the dollar this week - the Chinese currency is on track
to fall against the greenback for five straight days - as
Chinese leaders reiterated that China opposes competitive
currency depreciation.
There was also little reaction to the widely expected move
by Shanghai and Shenzhen to curb speculation in the cities'
red-hot property market. The real estate sector
actually rose on Friday morning after the restriction measures
were released.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent, to
3,188.32 points by lunch time, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 0.1 percent, to 2,963.29 points.
Both indexes are set to end the week roughly flat, having
bounced over 10 percent off lows hit on February 29.
Following the solid rebound, "investors start to diverge
over the market's direction. Optimists say that market has
bottomed out, but pessimists regard it as merely a technical
bounce in a bearish trend, as China's economy remains weak,"
said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co.
Reflecting that divergence, latest data shows that Chinese
share investors increased their leveraged bets for a fifth
consecutive session, but at the same time, the trend of
investors parking more money in money market funds, perceived
safe haven assets, also continues.
"Investors are waiting for new events that can drive the
market," Dai said.
He noted that fears of sharp yuan devaluation were no longer
the focal point for stock investors, following Beijing's moves
earlier this year to stabilise that market.
Indeed, although the yuan is set to post its biggest weekly
fall against the dollar in 2-1/2 months, there are few signs of
panic selling in equity markets.
China opposes competitive currency depreciation, central
bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan told a forum on Thursday, echoing
Premier Li Keqiang's view, who was also present at the meeting.
Sector performance was mixed.
The property sector gained, even as Shanghai tightened
mortgage down payment requirements for second home purchases,
among other measures to cool its overheating property market.
Shenzhen also published rules to discourage speculative home
purchases in the city, state media reported on Friday.
Analysts said that these measures targeting major cities
have limited impact on the national property market, and the
impact has already been priced in.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Eric
Meijer)