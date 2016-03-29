* CSI300 -0.9 pct; SSEC -1.1 pct; HSI -0.3 pct
* China's Big Four banks to report earnings this week
* Commodity sector sags on lower raw material prices
SHANGHAI, March 29 China stocks sagged on
Tuesday morning, as the momentum that pushed the market up more
than 10 percent from February lows continues to wane with no
stimulus in sight.
Trading volumes remain thin, suggesting that money is not
flowing into equities, despite investors recently cutting their
exposure to bonds, and also in the wake of real estate curbs in
major cities such as Shanghai and Shenzhen.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.9 percent, to
3,141.76 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 1.1 percent, to 2,924.10 points.
"Once bitten, twice shy. Investors burnt by last year's
market crash are still too scared to enter the market, which is
why we see a trading pattern of quick profit-taking," said Yang
Hai, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities Co.
Selling intensified in late morning trading, as the start-up
board ChiNext slid more than 2 percent.
The commodities sector fell, led by steelmakers,
as a drop in Shanghai steel prices fuelled losses in other raw
materials such as iron ore.
Banking stocks were soft, as China's Big Four state-run
banks this week are set to report annual earnings growth that
likely flat-lined, as a surge in soured loans continued unabated
while economic expansion weakened.
Hong Kong stocks also weakened after the market resumed
trading following the long Easter weekend.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent, while the
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.4 percent.
On the corporate front, shares of Chinese beer giant
Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd fell 2.4 percent
in Shanghai and nearly 3 percent in Hong Kong, after posting a
drop in 2015 profits.
Shares of BYD Co Ltd were flat in
Shenzhen and up 3.5 percent in Hong Kong, outperforming the
market.
The Chinese automaker backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc said its 2015 net profit rose more than
six times over the previous year to a six-year high as
green-energy car demand surged.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)