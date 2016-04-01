* CSI300 -1.5 pct; SSEC -1.4 pct; HSI -1.3 pct
* S&P downgrade overshadows unexpectedly strong China PMI
* China sentiment soured by govt efforts to reduce leverage
SHANGHAI, April 1 China and Hong Kong stocks
fell more than 1 percent on Friday morning, as S&P's cut to
China's credit outlook offset any optimism from a pick-up in
March manufacturing activity.
Analysts also attributed the slide in mainland equities to
renewed government efforts to reduce leverage, investor caution
ahead of the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, and expiration next week
of a three-month share sales restriction imposed during
January's market rout.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.5 percent,
to 3,170.36 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.4 percent, to 2,961.22 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.3
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 2.3 percent, to 8,800.37.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its outlook
for China's sovereign credit rating to negative from stable, but
maintained the rating at AA-, saying the government's reform
agenda is on track but likely to proceed more slowly than
expected. At the same time, S&P also downgraded the outlook for
Hong Kong.
The negative sentiment from the downgrade was not countered
by Friday's release of the official Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI), which showed activity in China's manufacturing activity
unexpectedly expanded in March for the first time in nine
months.
"Whether China's economy has hit bottom still needs more
proof," said Zeng Yan, analyst at Zhongtai Securities.
"It's a very sensitive time for the market so any negative
news would prompt investors to reduce their positions,
especially ahead of Tomb Sweeping Day."
China's markets will be closed on Monday for the holiday.
Sentiment was soured by state media reports that China's
banking regulator has urged trust firms to strengthen risk
management in their securities investment businesses, and put a
cap on leverage in structural products that invest in the stock
market.
There are also concerns about increasing share supplies, as
a ban prohibiting major shareholders from selling more than 1
percent of total shares in their companies in the stock market
will expire on April 9.
Nearly all main sectors fell in China and Hong Kong.
Guosen Securities dropped 2.1 percent. Its Hong
Kong unit late on Thursday denied a Financial Times report it
had defaulted on a Hong Kong-traded yuan bond.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)