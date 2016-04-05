* CSI300 +1 pct; SSEC +1 pct; HSI -1.4 pct
* Investors weigh the impact of debt-to-swap scheme to banks
* Energy stocks lead HK index lower after oil price drop
SHANGHAI, April 5 China stocks rose on Tuesday
as a series of government support measures and improving
economic data revived investors' appetite for riskier assets,
though thin trading volume indicated that confidence remains
fragile.
But Hong Kong shares dropped, pulled lower by the energy
sector against a backdrop of slumping crude oil prices and mixed
messages on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
Both the CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite
Index rose 1 percent to 3,252.59 points and 3,038.57
points, respectively.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.4
percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.6 percent.
Beijing has unveiled a series of policies to aid China's
struggling economy, including more infrastructure investment,
tax reform and plans for debt-to-equity swaps.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said in a statement on Monday
that he expects tax reforms will lower the cost of innovation
and help create jobs for more than 10 million university and
vocational school graduates.
Nomura said in a note that it has raised its China GDP
growth forecast to 6.2 percent from 5.8 percent for 2016 and to
5.8 percent from 5.6 percent for 2017, largely due to
stronger-than-expected fiscal easing and faster-than-expected
property investment growth.
As a result, Nomura has scaled back its expectations of
further central bank policy rate cuts to one, which it sees in
the second half of the year, but maintained its forecasts for
three more cuts to bank reserve requirements (RRR) this year and
two more in 2017.
"Generally speaking, the market is stabilizing, despite some
volatility," the asset management arm of Orient Securities
wrote.
The asset manager said market sentiment has been propped by
positive central government policies, signs of improvement in
China's March industrial data, yuan stability and recent dovish
remarks from Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair.
"However, investors still need to heed some potentially
disturbing factors, including ... rising inflation concerns,
which could restrict further monetary easing, as well as
property curbs in first-tier cities, which would impact the
pickup in real estate investment."
Banking was the only main sector that fell in
China, as investors weighed the impact of potential debt-to-swap
schemes.
China's first batch of debt-to-equity swaps is expected to
"resolve" 1 trillion yuan ($154.38 billion) in potential bad
banking debt in three years or less, Chinese media group Caixin
reported on Monday.
Swapping debt into equity in a troubled borrower might get
bad loans off lenders' books, but there was also a danger of
simply converting bad debt into bad equity.
In Hong Kong, all main sectors fell, with an index tracking
energy shares slumping nearly 3 percent.
Oil giants including Sinopec, PetroChina
and CNOOC all dropped sharply after oil prices shed
more than 2 percent overnight, which brought Brent to one-month
lows.
