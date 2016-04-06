* CSI300 flat; SSEC +0.1 pct; HSI +0.4 pct
* Activity in China's service sector strengthened in March
* Foreign interest in China stocks rising - UBS
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's main share indexes
stayed firm at their highest levels since early January as the
latest survey on China service sector activity provided fresh
evidence of a nascent economic recovery.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was flat at 3,264.20
points by lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.1 percent, to 3,055.68 points, staying
comfortably above 3,000 points - a level seen by many as
psychologically important.
Hong Kong stocks rose slightly. The Hang Seng index
added 0.4 percent, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.3 percent.
Activity in China's service sector strengthened last month,
according to the Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers'
index (PMI), which in March rose to 52.2 from February's 51.2.
March's moderate expansion in the service sector, which
follows rises in January-February industrial profits and PMI,
lends support to belief that China's economy is improving on the
back of Beijing's supportive measures.
"The improvement in economic indicators, rising property
prices, and the US Fed's dovish stance have helped increase
overseas investors' risk appetite for A-shares and attract
foreign capital to the A-share market," UBS strategist Gao Ting
wrote in an emailed comment.
To illustrate this trend, USB said several large overseas
listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track A-share indices
saw net subscriptions, and since March, the northbound leg of
the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme has seen net
purchases of 18.1 billion yuan ($2.80 billion).
Also, latest data shows that China's outstanding margin
loans at the end of March rose from a month earlier, ending a
three-month losing streak and signalling that mainland investors
are starting to borrow more to buy stocks.
Sector performance varied on Wednesday, with consumer stocks
doing better than the indexes while banking
and real estate sagged.
In Hong Kong, most sectors rose.
The financial sector was down 0.3 percent,
underperforming the market.
($1 = 6.4750 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)